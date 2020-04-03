Barbara Garhart: Graveside services begin at 2 p.m. Monday at Garhart Family Cemetery in Osage.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Meridian Mortuary in Newcastle.
To protect the health and safety of all, the family will limit visitation to 10 people in the building at a time, as required by state and local authorities and the CDC.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com, meridianmortuary.com and also attached to this service notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
