Opal Maxine Averett, of St. George, Utah, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, of natural causes, at home.
A brief viewing period begins at noon on Saturday, July 30 followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. at Boulder Ridge Stake Center, 1762 South River Road, Saint George, Utah 84790.
Opal was born Feb. 11, 1927, in Harlem, Montana, to Hugh Francis and Erma Rowley. She was the first born of nine children: her sister Doris was born and passed away shortly thereafter. Her brother Hugh Delos lived approximately a year before he passed. Her brother Ursal Francis lived two weeks before he passed away. Her brother Walter lived approximately a month before he passed away. Four brothers followed: Miland, Noland, Lawrence and John.
Opal learned the value of hard work early in life as she helped on the farm and assisted her mother in the rearing of her four younger brothers.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Miland, Lawrence, and Noland; and by her parents.
Opal married Arthur Lincoln Wilcox (deceased) Aug. 16, 1946. Together they had Clifford Francis Wilcox. Eventually, they divorced.
Following that divorce, Opal married Robert Eugen Cutler (deceased) Sept. 21, 1951. Together they had five sons: Robert David, Doyle Rowley, James Rowley, Brett Rowley, and Daniel Rowley.
Opal considered her six children, 30 grandchildren, 83 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren to be her greatest accomplishment.
She worked hard acquainting her children with the gospel of Jesus Christ and teaching them to love the Lord. She served faithfully in her various church callings to include: chorister, choir director, and youth leader.
Amongst other worthy endeavors, she authored, directed and produced various dramatic and musical presentations. She was always ready and willing to make herself available to mentor any young person wanting to develop their own artistic talents.
Later in life and following a brief period of time alone, Opal married Golden Averett. She served two LDS missions with him.
Twice, she battled and survived breast cancer. She attributed her survival to healthy living and abiding by the precepts of The Word of Wisdom as taught by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 986-9100.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
