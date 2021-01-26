Linda Louise Lundvall, 74, of Gillette passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at her home of natural causes.
She was born Dec. 8, 1946, to Harland “Si” and Janet Adeline Fish.
Linda moved to Gillette in 2013 to be closer to her children and grandchildren.
Linda was passionate about sewing and making beautiful baby books and wedding albums and was a dedicated mom to all of her children. Family came first and was above all else to Linda, a value she instilled in all around her. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Si and Janet Fish.
Linda is survived by her four children, Tina (William) Reynolds of Wright, Shawn (Nanette) Cunningham of Gillette, Rick Hamilton of Sheridan and Dustin Lundvall of Montana; two brothers, Frank (Sally) Fish of Watford City, North Dakota, and John (Shelly) Fish of Thermopolis; 11 grandkids; 10 great-grandkids; and numerous nieces and nephews who love her dearly.
Per Linda’s wishes, at this time there will be no services. The family will have a private graveside service in Cody at a later date.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.