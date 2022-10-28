Patrick "Pat" McCarty, 77, of Gillette, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at his home, with family by his side, under the care of hospice.
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Cornerstone Church of God, 408 S. Brooks Ave.
Patrick "Pat" McCarty was born Feb. 26, 1945, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to William McCarty and Doris (Pash) McCarty.
He lived in Pueblo, Colorado, during his early years until he moved to Westcliffe, Colorado, in 1957. He helped his family with the Lake DeWeese Lodge. During the off-season he enjoyed exploring around the lake. He was a fun-loving goofball as a kid. He liked mechanics, going to his brother’s football games and being the team water boy! Pat was the life and light to everybody who knew him in Westcliffe.
Mr. McCarty married Kathleen Wagner in September of 1969. They shared their life with two children. The family loved living in Bueler, Colorado, and each day was full of love and family time. During this time he was running the Texico Station and 8th St. in Pueblo. He was a very loving father doing everything he could to make each day bright. Mr. McCarty never knew a stranger and loved all people at all times! He moved to Gillette in 1980.
Mr. McCarty married Denise Gordon in Nov. 1981. He loved animals, mostly dogs, horses, cats and wildlife in that order. He loved running sound systems at church, working as a forklift driver and mechanic. He had a blast being pit boss for Campbell Racing.
Pat is survived by his wife, Denise McCarty; children, Patrick McCarty II, and Seona Coen; four grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two step-grandsons; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, William "Willy" McCarty and James "Jimmy" McCarty.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
