Former Gillette resident Leo Joseph Imberi, 74, of Belgrade, Montana, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home of natural causes.
Funeral mass was July 21 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Belgrade.
He was born Aug. 26, 1945, to Frank and Mary Imberi.
He worked in Mobridge, South Dakota, as the city maintenance man and had side jobs as well.
In 1976, the family moved to Gillette, where he worked at Sands Motor Lodge. His side jobs here included running the movie theater, working on farm equipment and as a mechanic on Pepsi trucks. Pepsi saw the value of Mr. Imberi's dedication and work ethic, and he became one of Pepsi's most dedicated employees.
He and his wife, Fay, moved to Montana to be closer to some of their grandkids. He went to work at Pepsi in Montana and had side jobs there as well.
Mr. Imberi is survived by his wife, Fay Imberi; two sisters; two brothers; children, Ron Imberi of Three Forks, Montana, Mary Zilhaver of Castle Rock, Colorado, and Charles Imberi at Yosemite National Park; and five grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. A full obituary can be found at dokkennelson.com.
Condolences also may be attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.