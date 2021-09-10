Susan “Sue” Lee (Randolph) Heslep, 75, of Gillette passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Sue was born Jan. 21, 1946, in Lander, Wyoming, to Beverly and Vern Randolph and grew up in and around Riverton, Wyoming, with her sister, Sherry and brother, Vernie.
She attended Riverton High School and wed her high school sweetheart, Larry Heslep. Sue and Larry were married for 58 years. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother, devoting her life to their family and raising children, including sons Darren and Todd, and daughters Nacole and Renee.
Sue was a privately religious person and a strong supporter of conservative values. She loved the smell of lilacs and peonies, and the home that Larry and she expanded and renovated in Green River. Sue had a great eye and taste for home décor.
She loved her cats Bubba and Elvis, angels, finding a good deal, especially while garage-saleing, jewelry, Hallmark, "Days of Our Lives" and Christmas. She was very generous and caring, always searching for the perfect Christmas gift for each family member.
Sue was loving, strong, caring and wonderful. She was the matriarch of the family — the core who helped build a legacy. As a testament to her fierce independence, a spectacular shooting star with a long red, orange and white sparkling tail flashed across the night sky immediately after her husband and son informed Sue’s care team of her wishes to pass naturally.
Sue is survived by her husband, Larry; sons, Darren Heslep and wife, Helen, and Todd Heslep and wife Susie; daughters, Nacole Heslep, and Renee Heslep Derrick and husband, Michael; sister, Sharon Branno; brother, LaVerne Randolph Jr. and wife, Nancy; aunt, Lovona (Randolph) Harris; granddaughters, Hailey (Heslep) Ochsner and husband, Blake, and Avery Derrick; grandsons, Tristen Heslep, Devan Heslep, Elijah (EJ) Derrick, Douglas Wright and wife, Jessica, and Dwayne Wright; great-grandchildren, Emmett Swenson, Oliver Heslep, Hudson Wright, Livia Wright and Makiah Wright; nephew, Steven Brannan; nieces, Michelle (Brannan) Goerke and husband, Brad, Angela Brannan, Jennifer (Brannan) Espericueta and husband, Marco, Allison Randolph Bland and husband, Robert, and Christa Randolph; and a number of cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie LaVerne Randolph Sr., Beverly (Randolph) Sparks-Nash; stepfather, Jack Sparks, mothers-in-law, Edna Virginia Heslep and Hazel Heslep; fathers-in-law, Edward “Cotton” Heslep and Eddie Organ; uncle, Ronnie Randolph; brother-in-law, James Brannan; and nephew, Patrick Brannan.
Information about a celebration of Sue’s life will be forthcoming.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
