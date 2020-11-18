Margaret Ann “Chick” Branson of Gillette passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the age of 69 after a two-year battle with cancer.
Margaret was born in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, on June 14, 1951, to the late Wayne Elmer Burd and Dorothy B. (Duke) Burd.
She married James Branson on Nov. 23, 1977, and in 1980 they moved to Gillette.
Margaret worked in the coal industry as the head of logistics for Cloud Park/Kennecott Energy. She retired in 2017 after 35 years in the coal industry.
Chick enjoyed barrel racing and being outdoors with her horses. She also loved fishing, and especially enjoyed fishing with Jim and her family in Canada and Alaska.
Margaret was a master quilter and was a member of the Wyoming Quilters Guild and was an Eleanor Burns Quilting Instructor.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jim; brothers, Larry Wayne Burd of Wichita, Kansas, and Dr. Ray E. Burd and wife Jan of Lavaca, Arkansas; and sister-in-law, Carol Lee and her husband Merlin of Claremore, Oklahoma.
She also is survived by three nieces, Jennifer Johnson of Birmingham, Alabama, and Casey Ann Burd of Springdale, Arkansas, and Dr. Lindsey Erby and her husband James of Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Margaret also is survived by her favorite nephew, Kelsey Wayne Burd and wife Caroline of Fayetteville, Arkansas.
In addition, Margaret was thrilled to be Great Aunt Chick of seven great-nieces and nephews, Katherine Stewart, Ryan Johnson, Maddie Kay Johnson, Isaac Houston, Ned Burd, Nash Erby and her namesake Margaret Burd.
Viewing will be at McClendon-Winters Funeral Home from 9-11:30 a.m on Saturday, Nov. 21, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m at Okmulgee Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions to the American Cancer Society, P.O 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
A tribute video may be viewed on Margaret’s Tribute Page at mcclendon-winters.com. Memories, condolences, photos and videos may be shared with the family on this page as well.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the McClendon-Winters Funeral Home of Okmulgee.
