Nida L. Culp-Krum, age 68, of Gillette, passed away Monday, Jan. 21, 2020 at Close to Home Hospice House.
She was born March 14, 1951, in Los Angeles, California, to John and Bonnie (Wirges) Culp.
Nida started elementary school in Los Angeles, where her father was working for McDonald Douglas. Later, her family decided to move to Florida and she finished high school there. After graduation she enrolled in college.
Later, she was in a terrible auto accident and had to put everything on hold for medical reasons. She later decided to open a jewelry store with her father. Nida took another job at that time bartending to make ends meet.
In the late ’70s, she decided to move back to California for a year, then decided to move to Colorado. In Colorado, she was in a very bad motorcycle wreck. After her recovery, she moved back to California and started working for Hershey’s Chocolate as a midlevel supervisor. In her eight years there, she was an asset to the company. In 1988, she was awarded a certificate of achievement for the refinement of sales professionalism.
In 1994, she packed up and moved to Olney, Montana, to enjoy the scenic life of the mountains. Nida moved to Billings in 1998 and went to work at Walmart and later Ace Hardware.
While she was living in Billings, Nida happened to meet Mark Krum. They dated for four years and were married April 27, 2004, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
After Mark finished college they decided to move to Gillette for work. After meeting a few people here in Gillette and becoming like family, Nida decided that it wasn’t such a bad place, even though there is not a lot of shopping.
She took a job at the Farmers Co-op in the deli department on Boxelder and Garner Lake roads. Nida broke her wrist leaving work one day, and then decided to stay at home and finally retire for good.
After being cancer-free for two years, in 2019 she learned she had a very aggressive bone cancer.
Nida was preceded in death by her parents.
Nida is survived by her husband, Mark; an adopted daughter, Andrea George of Rozet; two adopted granddaughters, Kelsey Dawson of Rozet and Riley McDaniel of Gillette, sisters, Sandie Gordon of Billings and Katherine Shellman of Washington state; niece, Jade Culp; nephew, Jacob Culp, both of Washington state; aunt, Loraine Doham of Florida; cousins, Paul (Patricia) Odham and Michael Odhem, both of Florida; four very special friends, Carolyn Eddy and Tina Dilts, both of Gillette, Pam Weisman of California and Michelle Sidoti of Florida.
In lieu of flowers, donations ma be made to Close to Home Hospice for the people who cannot afford to stay there.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
