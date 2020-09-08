James ‘Jim’ Robert Peterson III
James “Jim” Robert Peterson III, 53, of Gillette died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at his home after suffering complications from neck surgery.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at Walker Funeral Home.
He was born Jan. 25, 1967, to Jim and Barb Peterson in Leadville, Colorado. He later moved with his family to Gillette.
He attended school in Gillette, graduating from Campbell County High School.
He was employed for a short time by L&H Industrial and later by Bell Nob Golf Course. There, he attended many trade schools learning the art of greenskeeping and irrigation. He took a great interest in the irrigation field and later worked for Gillette Country Club.
He also was employed by D&D Sprinkler Systems as well as worked for a short time at a coal mine. During his time at the mine he received a severe neck injury. After his injury, he returned to the irrigation field where he gained a reputation of being “The Sprinkler Man.”
Over several years, his injury got worse and his doctor told him he could no longer work. After a period of five years, he was approved for surgery for his neck injury. Complications from the surgery resulted in his untimely death.
Mr. Peterson had a passion for being outdoors hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed working on projects, including woodworking and RC cars. He shared these passions with friends and family.
He will be remembered for his bright smile, his willingness to lend a helping hand and his amazing personality. Everyone who knew and loved him will miss him dearly.
Mr. Peterson is survived by his father, Jim “Pete” Peterson; brother, Ron Peterson; sister, Darlene Wright; daughter, Angela; and two nephews and a niece.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barb Peterson; and grandparents, Pete Peterson, Joan Peterson, Floyd Wicker and Betty Wicker.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82718 in care of Jim “Pete” Peterson.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.