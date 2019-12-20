Sasha Kay Brogan, 29, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
A memorial for her many friends and loved ones will be at a later date.
Sasha is survived by her amazing son, Jaxton; her loving mother and brother, Shannon and Sean Pappas; grandparents, Bob and Neva Hardy; uncle and aunt, Shawn and Janet Brogan; and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Flo and Gerald Reavis.
“Everything is always OK in the end, and if it’s not OK, it’s not the end.”
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
