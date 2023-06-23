Margaret Baumgartner, 95, of Gillette, formerly of Buffalo, Wyoming, died Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Primrose in Gillette.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Thunderstorms, some strong early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 48F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 6:54 pm
