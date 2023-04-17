Barbara Gene Baxter-Gorsuch, 62, of Gillette was called home to the heavens Saturday, April 8, 2023, peacefully, in her sleep, at home.
A celebration of life will take place in her honor in June at Lake DeSmet.
Barbara Gene, commonly referred to as “Barbie” was born Oct. 12, 1961, in Detroit, Michigan, to Thomas and Margaret Baxter and got to live and see many different states growing up with her siblings, Karen, Beth, and Craig, who she had so much love for.
Barbara moved to Wyoming in 1984 and fell in love with the wild west lifestyle. From there she met and fell in love with her cowboy Larry Gorsuch. Together they had three children: Tommy, Jeffrey, and Megan, who she loved more than life itself and was the best mother.
Barb worked 10 plus years as a paraeducator for children with special needs. She cherished her students and had so much love and patience for them.
Barb never missed an opportunity to go golfing as this was where she felt the most happy and free. She also loved bird watching with her binoculars out in her little pasture and spending time with her two dogs, Reba and Trudy.
She would never miss an opportunity to be the first one in line with a quick and witty comment. Barbara enjoyed cooking meals in her Dutch oven set every Saturday for her family and for anyone who wanted a free hot meal at the Gillette Thunder Speedway. She was especially famous for her brown rice recipe (WITH NO MUSHROOMS!!!).
Barbara is survived by her children: Tommy (Melissa) Gorsuch, Jeff (Morgan) Gorsuch, and Megan (Ashlin) Gorsuch-Stolz; grandchildren: Kolter, Kamdyn, Remington, Ashlynn, Andrew, Jameson, and Kash; two sisters: Karen (Tom) DeKeyser, and Beth (Mike) Duncan; and one brother: Craig Baxter.
Barbara was so loved and will be missed by all the lives she touched throughout her years.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents: Thomas and Margaret Baxter.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.