Mary Evelyn Dickey, 85, of Gillette passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
TO EVERYTHING THERE IS A SEASON AND A TIME FOR EVERY PURPOSE UNDER HEAVEN
A TIME TO BE BORN …
Mary Evelyn (Redeford) Dickey was born Nov. 11, 1934, in Glenarm, Illinois, to LaRue and Bessie (Eynon) Redeford.
She grew up on a farm near Glenarm and attended primary school at the Sunny Slope one-room schoolhouse. She graduated from Ball Township High School in Glenarm in 1952. After graduation, Mary worked for the civil service as a statistician for the Illinois State Police.
A TIME TO LOVE …
On April 25, 1954, Mary married the love of her life, Dale Dickey, at the Old Cumberland Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church.
Grateful for sharing her heartfelt love and life are her two daughters, Lisa Rickard of Laramie and Amy Switzer of Washougal, Washington. Mary also is loved by many who fondly think of her as their adopted mother and grandmother.
A TIME TO PLANT …
Mary and Dale moved their family from Illinois to Oklahoma and Texas and finally to Wyoming, where they have resided since 1984.
No matter where they lived, her belief was to “grow where you’re planted” and that’s exactly what she did. She was always involved in her church, serving in many roles, including United Methodist Women’s Group, Ad Council and Evangelism, Sunday School teacher, Lay Leader, Friendship Circle, Caregivers, Staff-Parish Relations, OATH senior group, the Prayer Chain and committee chair for carry-in dinners.
In the community, she was involved with the Logos youth program, American Cancer Society, TOPS and the Pen Pals Program in the public schools.
She served as an associate chaplain at Campbell County Memorial Hospital and had a unique talent as a great listener and was often called upon to help others in times of need, even when she was in need herself. She was a true example of how to live a selfless and grateful life, even though she faced many physical challenges.
A TIME TO GATHER STONES …
In 1974, Mary was diagnosed with cancer and was not expected to survive. She prayed for a miracle and her wish was to “live to a ripe, old age.”
In true Mary style, she did just that. Her deep, abiding faith and love and devotion to her family gave her the determination, resilience and positive attitude that inspired all who knew her.
Mary is survived by her faithful, loving husband, Dale; their two daughters; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister.
A TIME TO LAUGH AND EMBRACE …
A visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
A TIME TO MOURN, A TIME OF PEACE, AND A TIME OF CELEBRATION OF A LIFE WELL-LIVED …
A memorial service begins at 11 a.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Gordon Harper officiating.
A TIME TO GIVE …
A memorial has been established to benefit Gideons International.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to the family in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
