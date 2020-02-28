Ellen Gail Humphrey
Phifer Halbrook
Ellen Gail Humphrey Phifer Halbrook, 85, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Gillette.
She was born Dec. 12, 1934.
Mrs. Halbrook had a passion for life and loved sharing all she had with those around her. She served for many years as an associate and assistant manager for Walmart. She was “Granny” to all, and particularly her work family at the Highland, Illinois, Walmart.
She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, master of card games and a math whiz. During retirement in Bella Vista, Arizona, she shared her love and talents as a senior caretaker, and then a “granny nanny” for many years.
She was active in her beloved Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista and enjoyed participating with many dear friends for ministry, fun and activities.
Mrs. Halbrook also enjoyed four years of retirement with family and friends in Gillette.
She will be missed and forever loved by so many. She never met a stranger. She cherished several trips with daughters and granddaughters on cruises and to the beaches of the Caribbean. Stories will be shared with laughter, love and remembrance for many years to come.
Even in her final days, doctors, nurses and caretakers truly loved her wit, spunk, loving and thankful attitude toward all. She particularly amazed them with her ability to recite the alphabet backward.
She also enjoyed playing with her pet pocket beagle “Pockets.”
She is survived by daughters, Patricia Gail Ingle of Springfield, Missouri, Susan Phifer Rose and Della Jo Younkin, both of Gillette, Tracy Pearl Phifer of Jacksonville, Florida, Beverly Phifer Snyder of Bentonville, Arkansas, and Sandy Finn Seitz of Springfield, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and several nieces, nephews and adopted family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Phifer; mother and father, Blanche and Eldon Humphrey; sister, Beverly Jensen; brother, Russell Humphrey; one grandson; and two great-granddaughters.
A memorial service begins at 3 p.m. today at Parkview Apartments in the commons area, 301 Warlow Drive, in Gillette.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be this summer in Arkansas.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.