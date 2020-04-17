Richard Ellis Wayne Pettyjohn
Richard Ellis Wayne Pettyjohn, 46, of Moorcroft died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Campbell County Health in Gillette of a heart attack.
He was born on June 23, 1973, in John Day, Oregon, to Richard E. Pettyjohn and Sharon G. Dryer.
He grew up in Heppner, Oregon, and loved to fish and play basketball. He traveled most of his adult life, putting to use the lessons his grandfather and uncle taught him. He was an accomplished carpenter and took great satisfaction in working with his hands.
Mr. Pettyjohn loved to share his love of music from Chris LeDoux to Eminem. He had an ingrained love for women, whiskey and tall tales. He will be remembered by Jamie, who had his heart.
Over the course of his life, he battled with addiction. He would be happy to know that his efforts to get sober led to his ability to help others. On April 11, Donor Alliance stopped his heart to help three strangers.
Mr. Pettyjohn is survived by his parents, Sharon, Richard and bonus mom Jeanneine; sisters, Cindy and Tara; brothers, Ryan and Colton; children, Brandon, Brittany, Dawn and Wyatt; three grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
His ashes will be spread at his favorite spot near Penland Lake by family and friends at a later date.
