Ronald Leroy "Ron" Jerred, 74, of Gillette died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at his home of natural causes.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Samara Jenkins officiating. Burial will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Mount Hope Cemetery in Springview, Nebraska.
He was born July 17, 1946, in Winner, South Dakota, to Harold and Marie (Keever) Jerred.
He moved from Colome, South Dakota, to Oregon and then up to Kent, Washington, where he attended school.
At the young age of 14, he was burned in a garage fire as he was painting the inside of the garage and the fumes ignited from a light switch. It took him about six months to recover in the hospital.
In the middle of high school he then moved with his family back to Winner and attended Winner High School for three months before moving to Springview, Nebraska, where he met his childhood friend, Ron Turnquest.
After graduating from Springview High School in 1964, he then attended Springfield Collage, where he received a two-year degree in automotive tech.
He then went to work in the construction industry and traveled all over the Midwest for many years and moved to Gillette in 1999, where he worked at the Buckskin coal mine.
Mr. Jerred had finally settled in one spot with work friends, Senior Center friends and church friends and never met a stranger he didn’t know.
He spent his last few years making knives and also loved working with leather making belts, holsters and saddle bags.
Ron is survived by three siblings, Clayton Jerred of Gillette, Doris Cogdill of Clovis, New Mexico, and Dennis Jerred of North Platte, Nebraska; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Marie Jerred; and siblings, Harold D. Jerred, Martha Freedman, Margret Watters and Lillian Taggert.
The family requests that memorials be made in Mr. Jerred’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
