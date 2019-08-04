Samuel E. Wolfe
Samuel E. Wolfe, 89, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his home of natural causes.
Graveside services begin at 1 p.m. Monday at Rozet Cemetery with the Rev. Bryce Lungren officiating. A luncheon will follow at Ruff’s Rozet Bar.
He was born June 1, 1930, in Gillette to Jack and Catherine Wolfe.
He graduated from Rozet High School in 1948.
He married Betty Ruff on Sept. 16, 1948. They had three children, with whom he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and boating.
He worked for Black Hills Power as a control operator for more than 20 years and retired in 1992. After retiring, he continued enjoying his outside activities.
Mr. Wolfe is survived by his wife, Betty; children, John (Candy) Wolfe, Collen Fisher and Marlene Wolfe, all of Rozet; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Catherine Wolfe; brother, John E. Wolfe Jr.; and granddaughter, Sara Wolfe.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
