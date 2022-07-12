Former Gillette resident, Jesse Ray Spielman, 56, died peacefully, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Rose Medical Center in Denver, Colorado.
Latest News
- Gillette family recovers from house fire with community support
- Roughriders make Sweet 16 at Gopher Classic for 2nd straight year
- Girls wrestling set to make debut as sanctioned high school sport
- Un palabra nueva: Spanish storytime offers ways to learn, maintain language
- Land board wants GM by Sept., hears out management company
- WyoGives kicks off Wednesday, block party to be at college
- National High School Finals Rodeo comes to Gillette this week
- Write-in candidate wanted to be included in Senior Center forums
Most Popular
Articles
- 4-year-old hospitalized after ATV rollover
- Man shot by deputy bound over on 5 felonies
- Former city administrator censured for ethics violations
- Blotter: Man arrested after ex-wife alleges he pointed a gun at her
- Travis McElwain
- Man played dead, lived to tell about grizzly bear attack
- Adoptive Attorney: Hundreds of adoptions mark ending career of local attorney
- Michael Francis Hauck
- Virginia Helen 'Ginny' Lynde
- Blotter: Bicentennial Park hit and run suspect arrested in Wright
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Return funding to the library (8)
- Campbell County starts to receive new COVID vaccines for children (7)
- An embarrassment (6)
- Agree or not, Jan. 6 hearings are history we need to witness (4)
- Upcoming Congressional primary election (3)
- Cheney offers party switch tips (3)
- Rep. Liz Cheney backs federal gun measure (2)
- You have to earn my vote (2)
- Pay attention at the polls (2)
- Crypto campaign contributions could be allowed in Wyoming (2)
- Former city administrator censured for ethics violations (2)
- Andrew Giuliani invokes famous dad in bid for NY governor (1)
- See you at the polls (1)
- Bishop Road resident asks commissioners to pave new portion of road when it's built (1)
- Natrona County GOP seeks leader’s resignation (1)
- What Was the Left Thinking? (1)
- After Supreme Court gun decision, what’s next? (1)
- City Council passes resolution supporting amendment to limit dark money in elections (1)
- Four gun incidents (1)
- Local legislator responds to updated USDA anti-discrimination policy (1)
- Cheney offers party switch tips (1)
- Planning an EV revolt: Public comment open on state’s electric vehicle infrastructure proposal (1)
- Wyoming stablecoin efforts rejuvenated (1)
- Facebook removes GOP Senate candidate's 'RINO hunting' video (1)
- Witnessing the crossroads of the Wyoming GOP (1)
- Getting to the grassroots of the issue (1)
- Lawsuit says hero who killed gunman was shot without warning (1)
- County passes public records policy (1)
- Book club to be held at Ice Cream Cafe (1)
- County assessed valuation increases by 32% (1)
- City appoints council members to serve on fire board (1)
- Fewer Americans apply for jobless aid last week (1)
- City taking over community service for youth (1)
- Feds taking first steps toward revising race, ethnic terms (1)
- County appoints two new library board members (1)
Latest e-Edition
Featured Businesses
Wright Wyoming
Currently Open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.