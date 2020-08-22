Kathy Brown
A memorial Mass for Kathleen “Kathy” Suzanne Brown, 64, of Gillette will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 12 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church.
A luncheon gathering at the Gardens at Mount Pisgah to celebrate her life will follow the church service.
Ms. Brown died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Central Wyoming Hospice of complications from cancer.
Graveside services were Wednesday at Wyoming Memorial Gardens in Casper.
She was born Nov. 20, 1955, in Casper to Paul and Shirley (Thaden) Brown. She attended Natrona County schools and graduated in 1974 from Natrona County High School and then in 1976 from Casper College. She graduated with a degree in journalism from the University of Wyoming in 1978.
Ms. Brown, also known by the nickname of “KB,” began her career as a journalist in Green River, where she worked for four years, a time in which she also was editor of the Bridger Valley Pioneer. In June 1983, she relocated to Gillette and began working at Gillette News Record, where she covered a number of beats for seven years.
In 1990, she became the sports editor, a position she held until 2012 when she began covering education.
She was a writer at the News Record for more than 37 years before her health forced her to retire in March.
She was passionate about covering stories in her community, working tirelessly to interview the students she covered either in sports or in education. In those years, she earned many awards from her peers in the business, winning at least one or two Pacemakers from the Wyoming Press Association in photography, writing or design nearly every year since the start of her career. She also was named the 2016 Veteran Journalist of the Year by the WPA.
She also had been recognized by the Campbell County School District, the Energy Classic Committee, the Wyoming Education Association and the Wyoming Historical Society for her work.
She loved history, particularly Western history, and never missed a book sale where she could pick up more books on those topics.
She loved music of any kind and had a lively sense of humor.
As many people have noted in emails, cards and social media posts, she was loved and respected for her work with people and in telling their stories.
Her life was full of kindness, positivity, faith and family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul; and two brothers, David Brown and Michael Brown.
She is survived by her mother, Shirley Brown; brothers, Tim Brown and Ben Brown of Casper and John Brown of Logan, Utah; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be made to the Gillette College Foundation, Blessings in a Backpack or to the organization of your choice. In her career, she had written stories on most every organization in the community and believed in them all.
Condolences may be attached to her obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.