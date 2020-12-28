Former Gillette resident Jacqueline Ellen Butler, 83, of Spearfish, South Dakota, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Spearfish.
She was born March 31, 1937, in London, England, to Frederick (Johnny) and Laura Egan.
She married Charles Ryburn Butler II on May 18, 1956. They shared a love that stood the test of time and enjoyed 64 years together in wedded bliss. They raised four children, Sheree, Charles III, Clifford and Laura.
She was a loving wife and mother and had a passion for being outdoors and working in her garden, as well as adopting countless animals that needed a loving home.
Mrs. Butler was keen on birds, cats, dogs, flowers, coffee and chocolates. Her generosity and kindheartedness was inconceivable, between volunteering at numerous charities, fostering many, many children and so many more random acts of kindness.
Jacqueline is survived by her sister, Janet Finn of Florida; her husband, Charles; four children, Sheree, Chuck, Clifford and Laura; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish.
Online condolences may be made at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
