On Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, a powerful and influencing earthly life was completed by our beloved matriarch, Ruth Ann Haug of Mapleton, Utah.
In her 83rd year, she gracefully crossed the veil of mortal life and returned to her Heavenly home while surrounded by her three children.
Ruth Ann was born Oct. 5, 1936, in Freedom, Wyoming, and later resided in Afton, where she learned love of God, family and neighbor (everyone is a neighbor) from loving parents. These values would drive her every action and are the hallmark of her life.
She attended the University of Wyoming, where she met the love of her life, Conrad Haug. The couple adored each other and were married June 20, 1959. They moved to Gillette in 1968, where she remained until moving to Las Vegas, Nevada, in 2014, and then Mapleton in 2015.
Mom was a teacher, investing many years strengthening young people as a speech pathologist in various Gillette schools.
She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, diligently serving community and the church in many individual contributor and leadership roles throughout her life.
Recognized as Wyoming Mother of the year in 1997, her example is a legacy of love, courage and strength for all who knew her.
Ruth Ann is survived by her son, Barry (Brenda-Lee) Haug of Flower Mound, Texas; daughter, Lisa Ann (Brad) Dew of Mapleton, Utah; son, Eric (Jenica) Haug of Las Vegas; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Conrad; parents, William and Velta Robinson; brother, William Robinson Jr.; sisters, Okla Lifferth and Gwen Heiner; grandson, Kai Haug; and great-grandson, Gaige Dew.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Mapleton LDS Chapel, 970 N. 400 E., Mapleton.
Services are provided by Wheeler Mortuary of Springville, Utah.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
