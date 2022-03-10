Memorial services for Maxine Edlund will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 18 at Walker Funeral Home with Chaplain Gordon Harper officiating.
Maxine F. Edlund, 96 passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022, at The Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
Maxine was born April 5, 1925, in Scobey, Montana, to Frank and Myrtle (Steen) Shanks. Maxine was the ninth child of 12. She was raised and attended schools in Bainville, Montana.
She married Francis William Murray in 1943 and had seven children. She married Robert Broach in 1978 and Dale Edlund in 1987.
Maxine loved all forms of art and was an incredible painter and quilter. Her many paintings and blankets will carry on her legacy for many years to come. But above all else she loved the Lord and her Bible.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Myrtle Shanks; her siblings, Helen Shanks, Virgil Shanks, George Shanks, Everett Shanks, Lenard Shanks, Marvin Shanks,; Glen Shanks, Arthur Shanks, Ruby (Shanks) Olson, Frank Shanks and Norman Shanks; children, infant Marla Murray and Paulette (Murray) Nordwick.
She is survived by children, Chester (Marla) Murray, Carla (Robert) Erickson, Kelly (Charlotte) Murray, Lili (Morris) Hunter and Sheldon (Dena) Murray; 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Maxine will be buried in Murray cemetery in Homestead, Montana, in the spring. We will have a small family gathering at that time.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
