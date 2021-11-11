Millie L. Price Marquiss, 81, of Gillette was called home to be with her Lord Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
A celebration of life begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Millie was born in Mobile, Alabama, and was the middle of three children born to the late Toxie Morris (T.M.) Price and Ruby Bowden Price. She was raised in Cantonment, Florida, graduating from J.M. Tate High School in 1958. Northwest Florida remained her home for the next 28 years, during which time she cultivated lifelong friendships and raised three children.
Following a painful divorce, the Lord placed a gentleman from Wyoming in her path, Gary C. Marquiss. They were married Dec. 2, 1986, and Gary became the love of her life and confidant until the day of her passing. She loved him dearly and was confident knowing that Gary loved her just as much.
Those close to Millie were fortunate and found themselves seated at her table where the fare from her kitchen was second to none. She was, after all, the best cook from the Florida Gulf Coast to the Wyoming High Plains … really!
Some were fortunate enough to get a serving of her sage advice, even if they could not immediately appreciate it. Following a good filtering by their conscience, the recipient often felt different and was better because of it. Millie did not mix words, but she always had your best interest in mind. She left a lifelong impression on those closest to her.
Millie was preceded in death by her grandson, Dylan B. Randolph.
She is survived by her husband, Gary C. Marquiss of Gillette; daughter, Laurie (Kendall) Cox of Recluse, Wyoming; four sons, Charles (Kaoko) Rials, of Japan, George (Carla) Rials of Pace, Florida, Twister (Nicole) Marquiss of San Marcos, Texas, and Merritt (Fabi) Marquiss of Houston, Texas; three granddaughters, Ali (Ben) Ohler of Pensacola, Florida, Jessica (Kelly) Thurmond of Nashville, Tennessee, and Bentley Marquiss of San Antonio, Texas; two grandsons, Nicholas (Shelby) Jarina of Pace, Florida, and Gavin Rials of Pace Florida; brother, Charles (Mary) Price of Collinsville, Mississippi; sister, Judy (Roy) Chavers of Dallas, Texas; brother-in-law, Trigg (JoAnn) Marquiss of Story, Wyoming; sister-in-law, Glo and late Kerry Clark of Gillette; five nieces, Leisa (Rick) Rintala of Dallas, Texas, Jennifer (John) Watson of Atlanta, Georgia, Kenzie (Erick) Mares of Glenrock, Wyoming, Stephanie (Jason) Gies of Laramie, Wyoming, and Stacy Marquiss of Weatherford, Texas; five nephews, Richard (Christie) Price of Jackson, Mississippi, Roger (Maria) Chavers of Dallas, Texas, Robert (Angelica) Chavers of Dallas, Texas, Quinn (Kayleigh) Clark of Casper, Wyoming, and Tate (Jen) Marquiss of Gillette; and numerous lifelong friends and acquaintances.
Memorials are asked to be made to benefit American Heart Association or Mayo Clinic Scottsville/Phoenix, Arizona.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
