Jeane Warax, 79, of Buffalo died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.
A celebration of life will be from 1-4 p.m. March 20 at the Keyhole Country Club in Pine Haven with Rev. Margaret “Babe” Lynch officiating.
A private family interment will take place at a later date.
Donations in Ms. Warax’s memory may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo.
Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com or attached to this notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
