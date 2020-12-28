Deborah Sue (Lower) Bellack, 58, of Gillette died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, peacefully at her daughter's Minnesota home from COPD and Alpha One Antitrypsin disease.
She was born Aug. 15, 1962.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. Her passing leaves a deep void. She will be deeply missed by her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry Lower and Dixie Berland (Rhoades); and brother, John Lower.
She is survived by her children, Amber and Nickolus; stepson, Christopher; siblings, Jerry Lower, Linda Moyer and Wanda Bare; and 10 grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for the spring.
Condolences may be expressed attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.