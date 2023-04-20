Ernest "Ernie" Arthur Jenerou Jr., 61, of Moorcroft, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, unexpectedly, at home, of a cardiac event.
Ernest was born Aug. 30, 1961, to Ernest Jenerou and Kay Hicks Jenerou in Muskegon, Michigan. He grew up there until the couple divorced and Kay married Donald Howell and the family moved to Gillette in 1975 when Ernie was 14 years old.
Mr. Jenerou later joined the military and worked construction for the majority of his life here in Wyoming. He ventured to Nevada and continued to work construction before returning back to Wyoming where he could see the mountains and where he truly felt at peace.
Mr. Jenerou loved anything to do with the outdoors whether it was hunting, fishing or camping. As long as it was outside, he enjoyed it. He truly loved his motorcycles and celebrating at the Sturgis Rally. He loved and raised many dogs. Any chance he had to have a dog he would do it in a heartbeat.
Ernie is survived by sisters, Lynda Brantz of Cody, and Donna Walters of Casper; sons, Donald of Rawlins, Richard of Gillette, Allen of Rawlins and Cody of Buffalo, Wyoming; three grandchildren; nieces; a nephew; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Jenerou and Kay Parsons; stepfather, Donald Howell; and brother, Allen Jenerou.
A private family gathering will take place early this summer to spread his ashes over the Big Horn Mountains near his favorite creek.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
