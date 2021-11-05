Yvonne Marie Buckey
Yvonne Marie Buckey, 66, of Gillette died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center after a six-year battle with kidney failure.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Mrs. Buckey was born Aug. 19, 1955, in Kimball, Nebraska, to Henry Mack and Breyl Ada (Thompson) Hammons. She attended school in Gillette, where she received her diploma.
She was a bartender and worked road construction for most of her life.
She married William Buckey on Sept. 18, 1997. She loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Buckey is survived by her two children, Donald and Tonya Madsen; four stepchildren; mother, Beryl Dennis; sisters, Shannon Glass, Melanie Robbins and Michelle Watson; brothers, Michael Watson and Roy Mac Hammons; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, husband, infant daughter and infant great-granddaughter.
Condolences may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
