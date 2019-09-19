With heavy hearts, we are saddened by the sudden passing of our brother, William I. “Billy” Varela, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the age of 63.
Mr. Varela, the brother of a Gillette woman, was born June 1, 1956, in Medicine Bow, Wyoming, to Samuel and Priscilla (Gray) Varela.
Billy graduated from Huntley Project High School in 1974. He retired from Exxon after 34 years of service.
He enjoyed life, especially after retirement. He was an avid sports fan and loved fishing, traveling and spending time with family and close friends.
He is survived by siblings, Joseph Varela of Billings, Montana, Patricia Cote of Gillette, Sandi Samson (Joe Lambrecht) of Billings, Alfred Jabalera (Rose Frizzell) of Ballantine, Montana, Martha (Les) Stanton of Silt, Colorado, and Jeannie Gutierrez of Billings; and numerous nieces and nephews who called him “Uncle Buck.”
Billy was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Varela; mother, Priscilla Gray; stepfather, Donald Gray; sister, Julie Belless; brother, Robert Jabalera; and nephew, Jeremy Wicker.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center in Billings. Cremation has taken place and burial will be held at a later date.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
