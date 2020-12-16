Betty Jean (Kirkhart) Benedick, 87, of Gillette died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center from COVID-19 complications.
Burial will be at Mount Pisgah Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
She was born Oct. 2, 1933, in Partridge, Kansas, to Zebulon LeRoy Kirkhart and Erma Emma (Sparks) Kirkhart. She graduated from Codell High School in Codell, Kansas, in 1951.
On Dec. 24, 1949, she married Larry Benedick, and to this union three children were born.
She was a stay-at-home mother while the children were young. After she and Larry relocated to Gillette in 1965, she began working at the George Amos Memorial Library.
She lived in many different throughout her life, moving wherever the oil field work took them. They moved from Gillette to Liberal, Kansas, in 1976 and shortly after to Hays, Kansas.
In 1985, she and Larry divorced and she relocated to Gillette. She worked at the Campbell County Public Library until retiring, and then she became a caregiver for a number of Campbell ranching pioneer families, including the Appel, Lynde and Saunders families.
She enjoyed the Kansas River Rat reunions and reuniting with childhood and lifelong friends. She was very proud of her ties with her home state of Kansas.
Mrs. Benedick was always ready to play a game of slapjack with her grandkids. She enjoyed being a part of Bible studies and the Red Hats. She enjoyed her flower gardens and planting new flower species each year; however, those dang squirrels were not friendly to her tomatoes.
She is survived by her children, Vickie Schmidt of Gillette, Ken Benedick of Casper and Nicki Toth of Upton; brother, Don Kirkhart of Yuma, Arizona; and sister, Barbara ”Punkin” Beckley of Naturita, Colorado; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her close friend, Gloria Cole.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her special friend, Jim Anderson; and two great-granddaughters.
A memorial has been established in Mrs. Benedick’s name to benefit the Campbell County Historical Society.
Donations may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
