James “Jim” William Cosner, 87, of Akron, Colorado, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Akron.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Monday at United Methodist Church in Akron with the Pastor Jeff Hanson of United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at the Akron Cemetery. Arrangements are by Bowin Funeral Home.
Jim was born April 16, 1934, in Gillette, Wyoming, to Harlie and Leona (Schlautmann) Cosner. Jim was the third of four children and grew up on a sheep ranch south of Gillette.
He graduated from high school in Gillette in 1952. In 1953, Jim entered the U.S. Army, receiving his discharge in 1955.
In the spring of 1957, Jim married Karlene “Kookie” Koch and they had two daughters, Vicki and Cindy.
He then attended college, continuing on to seminary and became an ordained clergy in the Methodist Church in 1964. He served churches until 1967, when the war in Vietnam was expanding. He enlisted as a chaplain, and served in Vietnam from 1968 and 1969. Jim continued service in the military until 1975 when he resigned his commission and returned to the civilian ministry.
Jim was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Bronze Star Medal for Valor and retired from the military as a lieutenant colonel.
On June 8, 1979, he married Bernice Daxton and added Scott, Sandy and Sharon to his family.
Jim served Methodist congregations until 1996, when he retired. Then he served small rural congregations for the next four years.
In July of 2008, Jim published his book "Faith Under Fire, Memoirs of a Sky Pilot." The book is about some of the highlights of his experiences during his tour in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969.
Over the years, Jim had many hobbies that included word working, restoring an Airstream, camping, stained glass and genealogy.
Jim loved an adventure, from Jeeping, riding motorcycles and riding his bicycle across the United States one summer. He even bought an old boat with living quarters that he was going to restore and use to float down the Mississippi River. One outing to the Sterling Reservoir cured him of that idea!
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Derek Blair; brother, Dean and his wife Iola; and sister, Arlene and her husband Darrel.
Jim is survived by Bernice Cosner; Vicki (Casey) Mardis of Strasburg, Cindy (Paul) Orzech of Louisville, Scott (Mary Lou) Daxton of Hershey, Pennsylvania, Sandy Fiedler of Denver, Colorado, and Sharon (Dave) Vorce of Akron; one brother, Ted (Diane) Cosner of Wright, Wyoming; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to Akron United Methodist Church and the Akron UMC Headstart.
The family of Jim Cosner wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Ahern, the staff at Hospice of the Plains, Amy and Cat with Aminah Home Care Referral Services, the staff at the Washington County Nursing Home and our church family at the Akron UMC.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
