Gillette resident Robert F. Gould Jr., 45, passed away March 21, 2021, at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota.
He was born Aug. 13, 1975, in Saginaw, Michigan, to Robert and Mary Jo (Christopher) Gould.
Robert was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Archie and Barbara Gould; maternal grandparents, James and Geraldine Christopher; and his brother, Jeffery Christopher.
He leaves behind his parents, Robert Sr. and Mary Jo; daughter, Miranda Gould (Mikael Essen); son, Steven Williams; sister, Melissa Gould; brothers, Donald Gould and Daniel Gould (Audree); five grandchildren, Kaylee, Matt, Everlee, Ben, Scarlet and one on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held.
Arrangements are in care of Black Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Sturgis, South Dakota.
