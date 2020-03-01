Verna Mae Hays, 90, passed away surrounded by loved ones Feb. 26, 2020, at Close to Home Hospice shortly after suffering a stroke.
Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Hays will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Cliff Jacobson officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with a vigil at 7.
Verna was born Nov. 24, 1929, in Denver, Colorado, to Vern K. and Clara May (Benton) Thomas Fox.
Verna attended grade school and high school in Gillette before earning her bachelor’s degree at Black Hills State College.
On Aug. 4, 1948, she married William R. Hays in Gillette.
Verna enjoyed raising her family and attending their many activities, volunteering at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, birdwatching, camping and working on scrapbooks.
She was a member of St. Matthew’s CCW, was past president of the Sheridan Deanery Council of Catholic Women and was a member of National Audubon Society and Northern Hills Bird Club.
Verna Hays is survived by her husband of 71 years, William R. Hays; children, Tom (Nancy) Hays, Barb (John) Dietrich, Elizabeth “Betsy” (Jack) Jones, Dave (Regina) Hays, Virginia Hays, Paul (Jodie) Hays and Dan (Wendy) Hays; grandkids, Sena (Corey) Piekkola, Susan Dietrich, Nathan (Jennifer) Jones, Desiree Wann, Luke Hays, Steven Forro, Amanda (Bertine) Bahige, Angela (Kelton) Claggett, Melanie Reddon, Andrew Hays, Tim Hays and Allison Hays; great-grandkids, Logan, Mariah and Hailly Barnum, Kailey, Breahna and Paige Piekkola, Grayson Jones, Giselle and Drake Bahige, Channing and Carter Claggett.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, John; grandson, Eric; and great-grandson, Marcus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Verna’s name to benefit St. Matthew’s Catholic Church.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.