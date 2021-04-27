Aase H. Riley, 78, of Gillette died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.
A celebration of life begins at 1 p.m. May 6 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Gordon Harper officiating.
Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
She was born April 23, 1942, to Paul Christian and Ellen Bernice (Garaas) Bommen in Kongsberg, Norway. She came to America at the age of 5 and became an American citizen.
She grew up and graduated from high school in Grenora, North Dakota, in 1960.
She married Jodie Nixon on Aug. 17, 1960, and had five children. In 1968, the oil field brought the family to Gillette from Casper.
She worked many years for Starr Communications Answering Service and really enjoyed her work. She also loved to sew and do crafts of every kind. She enjoyed giving the things she made to her family and friends.
She was able to travel to Norway a couple of times during her life and always spoke about its beauty.
A few years after her husband passed away, she met and later married Floyd Riley Jr. in December 1991, and they were married 17 years until his death in 2008. They enjoyed traveling to Yuma, Arizona, for the winters and doing crafts together. They loved the outdoors and their time with family and friends.
Mrs. Riley is survived by one brother, Olaf Bommen of Minnesota; daughter, Gracie Smith; sons, Shawn, Buddy and Todd; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jodie Nixon; husband, Floyd Riley Jr.; one brother; one sister; her oldest daughter, Brenda; and two granddaughters.
Special thanks to the Riley and Dorson families for welcoming her to their family during her life, including Jack (Floyd). Also, Melvin and Mavis Walker, thank you for the amazing friendship and care you gave to her over the years.
Cards and condolences may be sent to the family in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
