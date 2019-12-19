Frank “David” Barnett, 47, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home in Gillette of natural causes.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
David was born Sept. 8, 1972, to Pat Thompkins and Alex Barnett in Louisville, Kentucky.
He started working railroad clean-up at 17 years of age. He moved to Gillette with former wife Sharon Green-Barnett and their four children.
He started working for RJ Corman and worked his way up to the position of VP of the region.
On Jan. 26, 2012, he married Kari Outzen.
After many years of hard work, David, Kari and friend John Tinsley founded their own business, Rapid Response Railroad.
He and Kari enjoyed traveling together, attending concerts, darts, going to the beach, boating and playing slots and cards in Las Vegas. One of his favorite pastimes was cheering his kids on in their activities and spending quality time with his grandchildren.
David is survived by his wife, Kari Barnett; father, Alex Barnett; mother and stepfather, Pat and Vernon Thompkins; grandparents, Frank and Eleanor Dotson, and Gertrude Barnett; brothers, Tim and Alex Barnett; sister, Jamie Sowards; uncle, Greg Dotson; children, Alex, Andrea, Andrew and Austin Barnett; stepchildren, Bren and Kelsie Pullman; grandchildren, Aevea Mosley, Cashton Franklin, Brody and Bentlie Pullman, Pyper and Lawson Price; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jimmy Barnett.
A memorial has been established in David’s name to benefit the Scott County Football Scholarship in Georgetown, Kentucky, and may be sent in David’s name to Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
