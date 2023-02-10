Former Gillette resident, Rhett Damon Hines, 49, of Longmont, Colorado, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, of a glioblastoma.
Memorial services are from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at Prairie Sky Venue (formerly Bethlehem Church), south of Gillette, and Friday, Feb. 24 from 3-7 p.m. at the Wildcatter Club in Laramie.
His passing robbed us all of his deep love and incredibly warm heart as well as his immense whit, charm, and infectious smile.
Rhett was born, July 11, 1973, in Campbell County and raised on a sheep/cattle ranch 44.95 miles south of town in the shadow of the Pumpkin Buttes.
Rhett is survived by his parents, Bill and Judy; wife, Kate; sons, Finn and Will; and brother, Dwight.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard; and his grandparents.
He will be forever in our hearts.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
