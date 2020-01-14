Richard W. Massman
Richard W. Massman, 46, of Gillette, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Any memorial contributions are going to benefit his son’s education and can be sent to 936 Wood St., Newcastle, WY 82701.
Cremation arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance.
Online condolences may be made at fidlerisburgfuneralchapels.com or attached to this service time at gillettenewsrecord.com.
