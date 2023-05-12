Earl Elvin Strnad, 87, of Gillette, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
Graveside services begin at noon Thursday, May 18 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery with Pastor Gordon Harper officiating. Visitation is prior to graveside at Gillette Memorial Chapel from 10:30-11:45 a.m.
A celebration of life begins at 1 p.m. June 10, in Munden, Kansas at Zion Evangelical Church with a luncheon to follow.
Earl was born Nov. 27, 1935, in Republic County, Kansas. He was the youngest of four children born to John and Blanche (Skipton) Strnad.
During his early years, his family lived in Haddam, Kansas where they farmed. When he was 13, they moved to Belleville, Kansas. It was here that he grew up and graduated from Belleville High School in 1954.
Early in 1956 Earl moved to Liberal, Kansas, and started working for the Rock Island Motor Transit, hauling freight from Kansas to Texas. This would begin a 33-year career as a railroader.
In 1957, Earl married Hanna Virginia Jarrett in Agenda, Kansas. Their first daughter, Rene Lynn was born later that year. In 1959, Earl was hired out as a brakeman on the Chicago Rock Island & Pacific Railroad. Their family was also growing, and it was during this time that their second daughter, Rochelle Lee was born.
After moving to Fairbury, Nebraska he would be promoted to conductor. Their third daughter, Redena Lynette would be born that same year.
In 1966, Earl and his first wife divorced. He continued working for The Rock Island. His route took him from Nebraska to Iowa on one end, and from Nebraska to Kansas on the other.
It was while working in Phillipsburg, Kansas that Earl would meet his second wife, Donna. On June 16, 1968, Earl and Donna Marie Krause were married in Phillipsburg, Kansas. They would continue to live in Fairbury, and in 1972, a fourth daughter, Pamela Sue, would be born.
In 1980, after the decline of the Rock Island he found himself moving his family to Gillette for a job on the Burlington Northern Railroad.
When not working, Earl could be found fishing outside of Yellowstone, camping in the mountains or making a trip back to Kansas to visit his grandkids and great-grandkids.
In 1989, Earl was injured while working. Without a risky surgery, he would not be able to return to the railroad. After 30 years on the train, he decided it was time to be “put out to pasture” and retired early.
Eventually they would move across the state and settle in Deaver, Wyoming. For a time, Earl and Donna were able to travel a bit, and even tried their hand at making western crafts which they sold at shows across Wyoming and Montana.
Years later they once again found their lives turned upside down when their home was destroyed by a fire. With Donna’s health declining, the decision was made to move back to Gillette with their daughter, Pam.
In 2014, after 45 years together, Donna passed away. As difficult as it was to lose his wife, Earl still found great joy in life and never missed an opportunity to go to the races, go dancing, or watch pro wrestling!
Sadly, Earl began to struggle with dementia and moved into a long-term care facility in 2020. Although his battle was long and tough, he would often be found chatting it up with the nurses or just being his ornery old self.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, John and Blanche Strnad; wife, Donna Strnad; and daughter, Redena Wurm.
He is survived by his daughters, Rene German of Salina, Kansas, Rochelle Jones of Agenda, Kansas, and Pam Riley of Gillette; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. The family wishes to thank all who have reached out to them in this difficult time. The outpouring of love and support from friends has been such a comfort to the family.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Earl’s name in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716 or via website at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
