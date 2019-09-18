Charles Henry Theisinger
Gillette resident Charles Henry Theisinger, 62, formerly of Streator, Illinois, died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette of complications of hip surgery.
He was born June 7, 1957, to Herbert and Celia (Fairbanks) Theisinger.
He attended rural Streator schools.
Mr. Theisinger is survived by sisters, Betty Hannula of Sturtevant, Wisconsin, Diane Miller and Bonnie Theisinger, both of Streator; and several nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; wife, Barb (Haynes); brothers, Joseph and James Brooke; and sisters, Elsie Hill and Judy Downey.
A private family service and burial are pending.
Walker Funeral Home in Gillette is assisting with arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at gillettenewsrecord.com.
