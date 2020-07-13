Barbara L. Williamson
Former Gillette resident Barbara L. Williamson, 61, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton of cancer.
A celebration of life begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gregory City Park. A private burial will take place at a later date. If you are attending, please follow the CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing face masks. Also bring a lawn chair and a memory to share.
She was born June 21, 1958, to Ralph and Mildred (Yeigh) Williamson in Los Angeles, California, and grew up with seven siblings. She lived in California, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming and South Dakota.
In 1977, she met Don Soesbe and they were married. They later divorced.
In the years to come, she took care of numerous people and was a voice and an ear for many. She loved riding the Harley, doing embroidery, crocheting and cross-stitch and working puzzles and crosswords.
Mrs. Williamson worked as a barmaid/bartender in Wyoming.
After moving back to South Dakota, she fought and won her battle against breast cancer. During her fight she continued to work at McDonald’s in Winner. She spent the last of her working years at the Elder Inn in Winner, South Dakota, where she was very attached to the residents and her coworkers.
She moved to Yankton in 2019, where she lived out the rest of her life.
Mrs Williamson is survived by her children, Kevin Hansen, Dawn Atkins, Jennifer Marks, Erin Soesbe and Yvonne Grewell; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and siblings, Ellen Hoffman, Marjorie Perkins, David Williamson, Ralph Williamson, Teresa Duley, Ronald Williamson and Chrystal Hammon.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Online condolences may be expressed at kotrba-smithfuneralhome.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.