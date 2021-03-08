Aaron Pierce, 33, of Gillette died at home Thursday, March 4, 2021, of an apparent heart attack.
Funeral services begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at First Assembly of God church with Dan Holden officiating.
He was born July 2, 1987, to Phyllis Pierce.
He spent the first half of his life in Gillette and then moved to Hayden, Idaho, before recently moving back to Gillette.
Mr. Pierce enjoyed doing Suduko puzzles, reading books, playing poker and also playing on his phone.
He had a very strong bond with his two brothers.
He is survived by sister, Cheryl Haynes; brothers, Kevin Huddleston and Lyle Huddleston; one niece; and one nephew.
Condolences may be expressed attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
