Memorial services for George H. Rhodes Jr. begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gordon Harper officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in George H. Rhodes Jr.'s name to benefit the Campbell County Volunteer Fire Department or the Fur Kids Foundation in Gillette.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, Wyoming 82716.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.