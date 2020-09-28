Kurt Stephen "Rudy" Rudolph, 62, of Moorcroft died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital from liver cancer.
Memorial services begin at 11 a.m. Oct. 24 at First Baptist Church, 501 S. Gillette Ave., with Pastor Donavon Voigt officiating.
He was born July 15, 1958, in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to Allen and Virginia (Everson) Rudolph.
He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1976. After high school, he started working in the construction industry, which he made a lifetime career.
Working construction lead him to many different towns over the years. In his travels, he always bought T-shirts and other souvenirs to remember his path.
Mr. Rudolph was a very hardworking single dad who made the best life he could for his sons. Through his career and travels he made many friends who had great love and respect for him. He loved to help people in any way he could.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Mr. Rudolph is survived by his sons, Jeremiah and Tyler Rudolph of Gillette; mother, Virginia of Sun City, Arizona; brothers, Mark of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Gary of Sun City; and sister, Lynn Janzen of Glendale, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Valentine and Sophie Rudolph, and Harold and Mabel Everson; father, Allen; and brother, Paul.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
