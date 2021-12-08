Funeral services for Sue Archibald, 78, of Buffalo, who passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, following a short illness, begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo with Pastor Paul Gilbert officiating.
A private family interment will be held in the Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette at a later date.
Paula Sue Archibald was born May 3, 1943, in Newcastle, Wyoming, to Paul and Frances Gaskill. She grew up and went to school in Newcastle. She was saved at Vacation Bible School when she was 11 and graduated from Newcastle High School with the class of 1961.
After high school she attended Chadron State College, where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in three years.
She was married on Aug. 16, 1964, on the family ranch in Newcastle to Charles H. Archibald and they made their home on the Pine Tree Ranch in Campbell County and Sue taught at Alcott Country School for one year.
She spent the next several years starting and raising her family and went back to teaching in 1983 at the Cottonwood Elementary School in Wright. Sue continued teaching in Wright until she retired in 2000. In 2001, Charles and Sue moved to Buffalo where they continued living until her death.
Sue was a member of the Buffalo Homemaker’s Club and was a volunteer for CASA. Her passion was helping children and spending time with her family.
Sue is survived by two sons, Scott Archibald of Buffalo and Kirk Archibald and his wife Kylee of Bozeman, Montana; one daughter, Kathy Strange and her husband Michael of American Fork, Utah; three sisters, Erma Turner of Gillette, Mary Jane Nettles of Ashville, North Carolina and Patti Allguer and her husband Nick of Wright; six grandchildren, Courtney, Christian, Maxwell, Douglas, Payton and Maddie; and one great-granddaughter, Tegan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Joyce Kruse; and one son, William Archibald.
Donations in Sue’s memory may be made to the Bread of Life Food Pantry in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo.
Online condolences may be made at harnessfuneralhome.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.