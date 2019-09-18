Kenna Marie Baker
Kenna Marie Baker, 53, of Gillette died Monday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Close to Home Hospice in Gillette of breast cancer.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Friday at the Mount Pisgah Chapel in Gillette with the Rev. Dan Morgan officiating. Burial will take place at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Following the burial, everyone will return to the Mount Pisgah Chapel for fellowship at 4 p.m.
She was born April 19, 1966, in Gillette to Kenneth Harvey and Susan Marie (Willis) Baker. She thrived in her youth, and during her time at Campbell County High School she excelled in academics and cheerleading.
After graduating from CCHS, she went on to attend the University of Wyoming. Once she completed UW, she moved back to Gillette, where she would live out the rest of her life.
Ms. Baker had two favorite hobbies: bowling and fishing. Over her lifetime, she bowled in multiple leagues and made many friends not at only at the bowling alley, but everywhere she went. She also loved fishing, because much of her time fishing was done with her parents. Just like her mother, they both thoroughly enjoyed bowling and fishing, and they made it a point to see who could out-fish her dad.
She also had a sense of adventure and one of her favorite experiences in life was skydiving. She was known for doing the things she enjoyed and while her pursuit of adventure was not limited to skydiving, it was most certainly her favorite.
She was known for her caring heart and she was adored by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She exuded kindness. She will be remembered for her gentle heart, humility and spontaneous sense of adventure.
She is survived by her father, Kenneth Baker; her brothers, Jeff and John Baker; and children, Alex and Austin Smock.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Susan Baker.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.