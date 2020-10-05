Jim Zimmerman passed away at home Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Jim’s battle with cancer had ended and the Lord called him home.
Jim was born Feb. 11, 1942, in Roundup, Montana, to Lorene and Emil Zimmerman Jr.
There was a lot of hard work involved with being raised on a ranch, but Jim enjoyed those years. However, that hard work never deterred a bit of mischief with his older brother. Jim liked to hunt and fish and especially loved fishing on the mountain with family and friends.
In 1964, Jim married Carma Heinle in Roundup, Montana. Over the years they were blessed with four wonderful children. They followed Jim’s work to Baker, Montana, Glendive, Montana, and Bennett, Colorado.
In 1973, his work brought them to Gillette, and this was his last stop.
Over the years, Jim worked for Dowell, D&S Casing, Armadillo and retired in 2011 after working for PC Transport for 20 years.
Jim is survived by his wife; children, Brenda (Galen) Vernon, Marci (Leo) Kelhi and Jason (JoLana) Zimmerman; granddaughters, Amanda Mittlieder and Jasmyn Zimmerman; siblings, Larry (Shirley) Zimmerman, Mary Lynn (Bill) Edwards, Jack (Tami) Zimmerman and Deb Ray; along with numerous other family members and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by a son, Bryan; and his parents and grandparents.
Go rest high on that mountain.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
