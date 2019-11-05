Betty Anna Rumney
Osage resident Betty Anna Rumney, 82, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, surrounded by loved ones in Newcastle at Weston County Health Services from complications of Parkinson’s and dementia.
She was born May 29, 1937, to Earl Allen Slagle and Harriet Ann Baker Slagle.
She went to school in Lance Creek and graduated from high school in Lusk. She earned her diploma from the assessor’s school at the University of Wyoming in 1958.
She married, and from this union adopted her nieces Terri, Nancy and Sandra. In 1965, Harriet was born.
In 1969, she married the love of her life, Raymond Rumney. They moved to the family ranch on the Cheyenne River and later developed the Rumney Ranch north of Newcastle in 1971.
Mr. Rumney had a love of numbers, accounting and tax preparation. Together, the couple opened the first H&R Block in Newcastle in the early 1970s, which later became known as Rumney Accounting.
She had a strong work ethic and loved the challenges of ranch life. She was very generous and frequently shared her love of bookkeeping with others.
One of Mr. and Mrs. Rumney’s greatest accomplishments was helping to develop the Cambria Water District.
Her greatest joys were traveling to see family, crocheting, sewing for her family and driving her four-wheeler really fast. Her motto was, “If one is good, 10 is better.”
She was preceded in death by husband, Raymond Rumney; her parents; and brother, Earl.
Mrs. Rumney is survived by daughters, Terri Peterson of Newcastle, Nancy Rumney of Bismarck, North Dakota, Sandra Pfaff of Gillette and Harriet Birkley; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Weston County Senior Center.
Lunch and refreshments will be served after the service. Memorials can be made in Mrs. Rumney’s name to the Weston County Senior Center and In Faith Wyoming Ministries (Camp Grace).
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Meridian Mortuary, 111 S. Railroad Ave., Newcastle, WY 82701.
Condolences also may be expressed at meridianmortuary.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
