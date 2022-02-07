DeWayne Lein, 86, of Gillette died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, peacefully, at home with his loving wife and his precious Daisey dog and Buddy dog by his side.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at American Legion Post #42.
DeWayne was born May 22, 1935, in Steele, North Dakota, to Andy C. Lien and Clara Marie (Johnson) Lien. He was raised in Steele until Oct. 11, 1953, when he enlisted in the Navy. He served eight years as an engine turbine operator in the San Francisco Reserve Fleet, where he received an honorable mention.
In 1961, he was hired by Burlington Northern Railroad, where he became a line supervisor in Mandan, North Dakota. Burlington Northern took him to Glendive, Montana, and Alliance, Nebraska, where he retired after 30 years.
In 2007, Mr. Lein moved to Rozet, where he enjoyed raising his Alpacas for 10 years.
In January 2019, he met his wife Joyce Marie Johnson at Mona’s Café. They started going on short day trips to Deadwood, soon after they started dating and married on Dec. 14, 2019, and lived in Gillette, where they enjoyed spending their time together gambling, singing Karaoke, dancing and riding his trike motorcycle.
He also enjoyed woodworking and loved a beautiful yard and gorgeous roses which he was very proud of.
He was a member of the Eagles, Moose, VFW and the American Legion, where he served as commander and chaplain.
Mr. Lien is survived by five children; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three wives, Margaret, Lynn and Donna; and all his brothers and sisters.
He was loved dearly and will be missed by all who knew him. May he rest in Peace.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
