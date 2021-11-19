On Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, Darlene Gail Thorne received her wings on the way to heaven. She will be sorely missed by her loved ones and friends.
She was born Sept. 17, 1945, in Douglas, Wyoming, to Orvil and Leona (Hill) Corbin. Growing up traveling where her dad found work in a number of states, they came back to Crawford, Nebraska, and stayed.
She had a son, Daniel Crawford on her trek to Oklahoma. She moved to Casper, Wyoming, in 1972 where she met the love of her life, Bill Thorne. They wed Feb. 9, 1974, and have been together ever since.
Darlene and Bill had a son, Jason, in 1977 and raised both boys in Casper until 1985 when the family moved to Wright and later to Gillette.
"Stubborn as a mule" fit, because once she set her mind to something there was no changing it. Honest as the day is long and a true friend all fit the bill with her. She loved to get a bargain, whether it was garage sales or at the stores. She enjoyed collecting knickknacks and cookbooks and had to get them. She enjoyed going camping, fishing, hunting and snowmobiling in her younger days. She loved out-fishing the guys. Refinishing wood projects brought her great pleasure.
She loved her “Sissy,” no better four-legged canine companion around, and she loved her “mousers,” Tucker and Boots. She dearly loved to watch the wildlife that traipsed by their home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orvil and Leona Corbin; four brothers, Jerry Lee, Clifford, Delbert and David "Bud"; and two sisters, Ima Jean and Virginia.
She is survived by her husband, William T. Thorne; sons, Daniel (Kandi) Crawford and Jason Thorne, and two granddaughters, Mackenzie Crawford and Kortney (Devon) Stahla. She will be sorely missed by all.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
