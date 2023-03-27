Linley Eugene "Gene" Presley, 89, of Gillette, died Monday, March 20, 2023, in Longmont, Colorado.
Graveside services begin at 11 a.m. Friday, April 28 at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Gene was born Dec. 27, 1933, in Fairfax, Oklahoma, to Dale and Beatrice Presley.
Gene was raised and educated in Ponca City, Oklahoma, until he enlisted in the military at the age of 15. He completed two tours of duty in the Korean War and was honorably discharged. He was known for loving this country and always said it was an honor to serve and defend it.
Gene began working in the oil transportation business upon his discharge from the Army as a truck driver. He had a fierce work ethic and climbed his way through the ranks to the position of district manager over the course of his career.
On July 19, 1957, Gene married Ann Presley in Hobbs, New Mexico, where the couple made their home and started their family. In 1978, the family moved to Gillette. Gene and Ann enjoyed many hours of square dancing, camping and boating with family and friends.
Upon Gene’s retirement he began building wood furniture in his wood shop, which he affectionately named the “piddle palace.” He created and gifted dozens of beautiful Adirondacks, cabinets, wall hangings and holiday decor for friends and family. He loved to read and enjoyed learning about current events and technology. He also took great pride in his yard and loved to ride his lawn mower, keeping everything lush and green.
Gene would take every opportunity he could to spend time with his kids and grandkids. He especially adored watching his grandkids' various extracurricular activities and sporting events. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan and watched their games diligently every season. Gene also loved dogs and had several throughout his life. His last pup, “Romo” was perhaps his best friend of all time. His family often joked that he loved that darn dog more than his own daughters. They were an inseparable duo in his later years and Gene was devastated when Romo passed away in 2022.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his older brother Jack; and one son, Mike and his wife, Ann.
He is survived by his three daughters, Suzy Willson and her husband Ed of Cody, Wyoming, Kelli Presley of Boulder, Colorado, and Mandy Wormke and husband Shawn of Longmont, Colorado; two sons, Jack Crone of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Kevin Haskins of Gillette; 10 grandchildren, Caswell Presley, Nikki Presley, Joe Haskins, (Adrienne), Jake (Rebecca) Haskins, Dusty (Mani) Haskins, Sarah and Braden Wormke, and Jennifer and Cody Crone; three great-grandsons, Breken, Julian, and Ryley; two great-granddaughters, Madi and Reese; one brother, Jim (Rovana); one sister, Carol (Haskill); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent in care of Ahlberg Funeral Home, 326 Terry Street Longmont, CO 80501.
