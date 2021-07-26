John Anthony Hernandez, 51, died Thursday, July 22, 2021.
A memorial service begins at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 29, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Gillette.
The son of Joe and Lupe Hernandez, he was born in Powell on Nov. 3, 1969.
He was the kind of person with whom you could always have a drink with. He knew how to make you laugh with the slightest of gestures. He was a great friend and an amazing family member.
John was a caring father who loved his three kids, Paris, Kyler and Zaden. He also got to be the caring grandpa to London, Ellie and Brooklynn, whom he would have loved to watch grow into beautiful girls like their mothers and father.
He was an amazing, loving uncle to his nieces and nephews.
His loving girlfriend, Nicole Maizonet, was blessed to be a part of his life and to be the person he was with in the end.
He grew up with three siblings, Joe, Lydia and Lisa. Altogether they were the life of the party. John knew how to connect with his family and knew the right thing to say at the right times, even if he added a joke or two to lighten the mood.
John was a strong person. He was tough, yet caring, and was a fighter. In 1999, John lost his father and that loss made him stronger for himself, his siblings and his mother, Lupe.
We will carry the strength and the love John carried with us in our hearts. He is now reunited with his father Joe watching over us all with the same caring hearts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.